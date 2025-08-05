Home / India News / Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation for 14 projects worth ₹17.65 cr

Among the key inaugurations was the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kolathur and a new police station at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, constructed for ₹18.26 cr

Stalin also inaugurated additional school buildings at the Chennai Girls' Higher Secondary School in Perambur, built for ₹ 9.74 crore. (Photo: PTI)
Aug 05 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 14 new development projects worth ₹17.65 crore and inaugurated several new buildings for the police department during his visit to Kolathur, his home constituency.

Among the key inaugurations was the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kolathur and a new police station at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, constructed for ₹ 18.26 crore. 

ALSO READ: Stalin urges PM Modi to release ₹2,100 cr pending Samagra Shiksha funds 

Stalin also inaugurated additional school buildings at the Chennai Girls' Higher Secondary School in Perambur, built for ₹ 9.74 crore.

A police station in Peravallur, other police infrastructure, and an air-conditioned bus stand at Retteri were also inaugurated. 

Sharing his sentiments about the visit, Stalin wrote on 'X': The Kolathur visit, which was postponed due to (my) health reasons, gave me the feeling of being separated for a long time. That feeling has gone away, and I have gained new strength in today's #KolathurVisit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aug 05 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

