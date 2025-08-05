Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation for 14 projects worth ₹17.65 cr

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 14 new development projects worth ₹17.65 crore and inaugurated several new buildings for the police department during his visit to Kolathur, his home constituency.

Among the key inaugurations was the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kolathur and a new police station at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, constructed for ₹ 18.26 crore.

Stalin also inaugurated additional school buildings at the Chennai Girls' Higher Secondary School in Perambur, built for ₹ 9.74 crore.