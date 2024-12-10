When John F Kennedy wrote a 'letter of thanks' to law student SM Krishna

Padma Vibhushan SM Krishna, one of India’s most influential political figures, passed away this morning at his Bengaluru residence. A statesman with a career spanning over five decades, Krishna held key roles, including chief minister of Karnataka, external affairs minister, and governor of Maharashtra. But before rising to national prominence, Krishna had keen interest in American politics during his university days and even earned a recognition from former US President John F Kennedy, reported NDTV.

In 1960, when John F Kennedy was running for President, 28-year-old SM Krishna was a law student at George Washington University in Washington, DC. With a keen interest in politics, Krishna reached out to Kennedy, offering to campaign for him in areas populated by Indian Americans. His initiative wasn’t just a gesture of goodwill, but a calculated effort to help Kennedy's campaign in key constituencies.

When Kennedy was elected as President in 1961, he did not forget the young Indian student's contribution. On January 19, 1961, just days before his inauguration, Kennedy sent a personal letter to Krishna, expressing his gratitude for his efforts during the campaign.

In the letter, Kennedy wrote, "I hope that these few lines will convey my warm appreciation for your efforts during the campaign. I am most grateful for the splendid enthusiasm of my associates. I am only sorry I have not been able to personally thank you for the excellent work which you performed on behalf of the Democratic ticket."

"Without your unrelenting efforts and loyalty, victory would not have been possible last November 8th," he added.

This recognition from one of the most iconic American presidents of the 20th century marked an early highlight in Krishna’s illustrious career, a moment that connected his destiny to both India and the global stage.

Political rise and a legacy of service

After completing his education, SM Krishna returned to India and began his political journey in 1962 when he won the Maddur Assembly seat in Karnataka as an Independent candidate. He soon aligned himself with the Praja Socialist Party and later joined the Indian National Congress (INC), where he would remain for over five decades.

Krishna's career saw him occupy key roles, both at the state and national levels. As the chief minister of Karnataka from October 1999 to May 2004, he is credited with playing a key role in transforming Bengaluru into an IT hub, shaping its reputation as the Silicon Valley of India. His tenure is also remembered for ushering in significant infrastructure developments and attracting global IT giants to the city.

In addition to his role as chief minister, Krishna also served as the governor of Maharashtra and as India's external affairs minister from 2009 to 2012. As external affairs minister, he played a key role in strengthening India’s diplomatic ties with several nations and was known for his ability to handle complex international relations with finesse.

From Congress to BJP

After five decades of service in the Congress Party, Krishna made a surprising political shift in 2017, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move was seen as a significant shift in his political alignment, though he remained largely inactive in the BJP and retired from active politics in 2023 due to health reasons and his advanced age.

Krishna’s decision to retire marked the end of an era in Karnataka’s politics, as he had been one of the most influential leaders in the state’s political landscape.