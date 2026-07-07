Beyond Indonesia: Which Southeast Asian nations are buying Indian missiles?

India has secured another major Southeast Asian customer for its expanding missile export portfolio, announcing the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia. The agreement, unveiled as Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a two-day visit to Jakarta, significantly strengthens New Delhi’s defence ties with a region where the Philippines and Vietnam have already signed landmark missile deals, and several other nations are actively exploring similar procurements.

India's growing missile customer base

Philippines: The Philippines became the first overseas buyer of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile after signing a $375 million deal in 2022, according to Reuters. The deal opened the door for subsequent agreements with other Southeast Asian countries.

Vietnam: Vietnam signed a deal for the BrahMos missile earlier this year, with reports estimating its value at around $629 million, including training, logistics, and support. The agreement further deepens the two countries' long-standing defence partnership. Indonesia: Indonesia has joined the list with plans to procure BrahMos cruise missiles and Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles under a broader defence cooperation agreement announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit. Reuters reported that the overall deal is worth around $630 million. According to an Economic Times report, Malaysia and Thailand have expressed interest in the BrahMos missile system, although neither country has announced a formal purchase.

Defence exports are growing at record pace These individual missile deals are driving a much larger indigenous manufacturing success story. According to the Ministry of Defence, India's defence exports reached a record ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, a 62.66 per cent increase over the previous financial year. Overall exports now reach more than 80 countries, while Defence Public Sector Undertakings contributed 54.84 per cent of exports and the private sector accounted for the remaining 45.16 per cent. Why these deals matter Each agreement strengthens India's strategic partnerships, improves interoperability with friendly militaries, and reinforces its position as a reliable defence supplier in the region. Successful exports also validate India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and support the government's ambition of making the country a global defence production hub.