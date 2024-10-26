Development requires active participation of tribal community: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the development of the country is not possible without the active participation of tribals, and stressed the need to learn from this community how to live in harmony with nature.

Speaking at the 3rd and 4th joint convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, she hailed the institute's efforts towards addressing the issues and problems of the tribal community through technology. "Chhattisgarh is rich in tribal culture and tradition. Tribal community understands nature very closely and have been living in harmony with the environment for centuries. Tribal brothers and sisters are a storehouse of knowledge attained by their lifestyle linked to nature. By understanding their thinking and their lifestyle, we can make a significant contribution to the development of India," President Murmu said. The development of the country is only possible when the tribal brothers and sisters become active participants in it, she said, adding that IIT Bhilai has made special efforts in the field of technology for the progress of the tribal society. "The IIT Bhilai has been specially focusing on agritech, healthtech and fintech. IIT Bhilai has developed a mobile app in collaboration with AIIMS Raipur which has provided medical and health suggestions to people at their home in villages," she said.

The institute has also collaborated with Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Raipur to create tech solutions for farmers, which gives them guidance and help in using their resources properly, the president said. The institute has been working on the development of people belonging to tribal communities engaged in collection of minor forest produce Mahua. IIT Bhilai has been working with stakeholders to address issues and problems of tribal communities, she said. President Murmu said the old and prestigious IITs along with the new IITs will create a strong ecosystem to face the challenges of the future and this ecosystem will become the identity of a developed India.