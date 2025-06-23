WII threatens of pay freeze for Yoga Day absence, then retracts order

International Yoga Day on June 21 was clearly a major event of the year at the Wildlife Institute of India. But some of its staff chose to skip it without prior permission. The event was so vital that missing it was seen as an act of defiance by the Dehradun-based institute. Theon June 21 was clearly a major event of the year at the Wildlife Institute of India. But some of its staff chose to skip it without prior permission. The event was so vital that missing it was seen as an act of defiance by the Dehradun-based institute.

Consequently, the Wildlife Institute of India on Monday warned employees that their June salaries would be withheld for skipping the International Yoga Day event without prior notice. But within hours, the directive was rolled back, like a yoga mat in the monsoon.

The warning came via an internal email sent by the Dehradun-based institute, expressing disappointment over the “poor attendance” at the June 21 celebration, despite repeated notices from the WII and reminders from the Ministry of Environment.

“Please note that while the WII ensures the timely disbursement of monthly salaries/emoluments to over 600 employees [including researchers], about 75 individuals participated in this important national event,” read the email accessed by PTI. The message instructed all staff — permanent and contractual — who missed the event without informing in advance to submit a written explanation to their reporting officer or the deputy registrar. Until these explanations were received and verified, the finance officer was directed to withhold June 2025 salary disbursements. However, the situation changed quickly. By 1.55 pm the same day, the administration issued another email to all staff, stating that the earlier directive had been withdrawn.