Home / India News / Wrestlers move Delhi court, seek copy of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers move Delhi court, seek copy of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Besides the present case, another FIR was registered against Singh under the POCSO Act on the basis of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a minor wrestler

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Singh has been questioned by the police twice so far, and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed"

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

The female wrestlers, who have accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, moved a Delhi court on Monday seeking copy of the charge sheet filed against him.

The city police had filed a charge sheet against Singh, also a BJP MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 15.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who is scheduled to take up the charge sheet for consideration tomorrow, directed the lawyer for the complainants to apply for a certified copy at the court's copying agency.

The charge sheet also named Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354-A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Besides the present case, another FIR was registered against Singh under the POCSO Act on the basis of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a minor wrestler. She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment.

Both the FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

In the minor's case, the Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a final report seeking cancellation of the FIR. A cancellation report is filed in cases where police fail to find corroborative evidence after due investigation.

In a startling revelation, the father of the minor wrestler had told PTI that he and his daughter had filed a "false" police complaint of sexual harassment against Singh because they wanted to get back at him for perceived injustice against the girl.

Singh has been questioned by the police twice so far, and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed".

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Passengers miss train as railway officials forget to make announcement

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis dares Uddhav to release details of family properties

Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels flight

Sebi launches ASBA-like facility for secondary market to secure investor

Over 40,000 youths dependent on drugs need empathy, says Meghalaya CM

Topics :Delhi courtSexual harassment caseWoman wrestler

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story