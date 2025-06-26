Planning a road trip from Delhi to Mumbai? The current 24-hour journey may soon become a thing of the past. The upcoming Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, is set to reduce travel time between the national capital and the financial hub to just 12 hours. Stretching across 1,380 km and six states, this high-speed corridor promises to revolutionise road travel — with a design that’s not just faster, but smarter and greener too.

India’s longest expressway

With a total length of 1,380 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest, crossing through six major states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. This high-speed corridor is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹98,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country.

Delhi Mumabai Expressway Wildlife-friendly design: A first in Asia This expressway isn't just about speed — it's also built with sustainability in mind. It will feature three animal overpasses and five underpasses, totalling 7 km, to ensure safe and unobstructed movement of wildlife. It will be the first expressway in Asia and only the second in the world to implement such a design. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route: Covering key cities The expressway will pass through some of India’s most economically vibrant cities, including: Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur in Rajasthan

Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat in Gujarat This direct connectivity is expected to boost regional economies, reduce logistics costs, and support faster goods movement across key industrial zones.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time The journey that generally took around 24 hours could be covered in 12 hours (approx) after the completion of this project. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Project cost As per reports, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being developed with a project cost of around Rs 1,00,000 crore (approximately). Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Projected completion date Despite its promising outlook, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has hit delays. According to a Times of India report, the project is running two years behind schedule due to various hurdles. Three critical stretches in Gujarat, totalling 87 km, are facing slow progress. One 35-km stretch remains completely stalled, while the other two are only 7% and 35% completed, respectively.