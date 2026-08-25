Agri varsities should focus on student employability, job data: Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that agricultural universities and colleges should focus on ensuring the employability of their students and also regulating new private agricultural universities.

His comments came while addressing the 36th Annual Conference of Vice Chancellors of Agricultural Universities. Data shared at the conference showed that around 2.5 million students passed out of agricultural universities in the last 10 years, but around 0.8 million did not get employed and 1.7 million were employed.

“That's why every university should have a clear figure on the students who passed and where they went…if they keep on searching for jobs, the education is wasted,” Chouhan said.

The conference was attended by the vice chancellors of agricultural universities, along with senior officials from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and others. Speaking at the conference earlier, Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture, said that while 2.5 million students passed out of agricultural universities in the last 10 years, only around 0.8 million could find tangible employment. On private agricultural universities, Chouhan said that “nowadays many private (agricultural universities) are also coming up. There has to be some regulation (as) anyone who wishes, starts giving agricultural education and making money.” The vice chancellors from across the country urged the minister to strengthen Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), while emphasising the need for enhanced funding. Attendees mentioned the need to establish the country's first college for natural farming and block-level integrated farming units with sufficient subsidies.