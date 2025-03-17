Bill Gates, Shivraj Chouhan discuss agri, rural development collaboration

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Monday met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and discussed various issues, including agriculture and rural development.

"Bill Foundation is already working with the Government of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and today again we have discussed which areas can we work together in," Chouhan said in a statement after the meeting.

Chouhan told Gates that India's focus is on the development of climate-resistant and bio-fortified varieties to ensure future food security.

"Gates Foundation is working with ICAR, there is scope for more technical collaboration in this area," the minister said.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed more than 2,900 crop varieties, of which 85 per cent are climate-resistant and 179 are biofortified.

Bill Gates said the agricultural research being done in India is excellent, which can also benefit the rest of the world.

The minister further said there are huge possibilities to further deepen the partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, especially in the field of digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and climate-friendly agricultural techniques.

Chouhan appreciated the collaboration of Gates Foundation with the Ministry of Rural Development and Agriculture and said that "you have played an important role in strengthening the Model Cluster Level Federation".

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, officials from both the ministries and ICAR as well also Gates Foundation officials Hari Menon and Alkesh Advani were also present in the meeting.