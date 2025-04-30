Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 15 per quintal for 2025-26 season

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today hiked the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for the 2025-26 season, which will start from October, by Rs 15 per quintal to Rs 355.

This is 4.2 per cent more than the FRP for the 2024-25 sugar season, which will conclude in September.

The FRP is linked to a basic recovery of 10.25 per cent.

A premium of Rs 3.46 per quintal will be provided for every 0.1 percentage point increase in recovery over and above 10.25 per cent.

A reduction in FRP by Rs 3.46 per quintal will be applicable for every 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery from the basic rate.

But to protect the interest of those sugarcane farmers who are growing older varieties of cane, the government has also decided that there shall not be any deduction in the case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 per cent.

Also Read

Such farmers will get an FRP of Rs 329.05 per quintal for sugarcane in the ensuing sugar season 2025-26.

As per the Sugarcane (Control) Order of 1966, FRP is the minimum price that sugar mills have to pay to sugarcane farmers.

Recovery rate is the amount of sugar that sugarcane fetches — the higher the quantum of sugar derived from sugarcane, the greater the price it fetches in the market.