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Centre revamps natural and organic farming certification framework

Centre restricts regional councils to single-state ops

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The overhaul is aimed at strengthening quality control, improving accountability, and enhancing localised support for organic and natural farming certification
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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The Centre has revamped the certification framework for organic and natural farming under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), restricting Regional Councils (RCs) to operate within a single state. 
“From now onwards, RCs (for both organic and natural farming certification) are restricted to operate within one state only for all scope covered under certification. RCs are not allowed to take up certification work outside their one allotted state area of operation. Any agreement made hereafter will not be considered for extension,” an official order issued a few weeks ago said. 
The government-run PGS is a peer-review, trust-based certification framework designed for small and marginal farmers to verify and certify each other’s produce. Under the system, RCs serve as the primary local facilitation and verification agencies. 
Under the new rules, RCs will not be allowed to change their allotted state. However, the PGS Secretariat has provided a transition window for councils currently operating across multiple states. Sources said these RCs will be allowed to continue certification activities for existing local groups outside their assigned states but will not be permitted to register any new groups beyond their designated area of operation. 
The transition period will be based on memorandums of understanding (MoUs) or agreements signed between state authorities and RCs before March 31, 2026. In the first phase of implementation, the transfer of local groups to state-based RCs is expected to be completed by April 30, 2027. 
RCs have been asked to review their existing engagements and take necessary steps to align their operations with the new state-specific framework. The Secretariat has also directed all concerned agencies to begin planning the transition to ensure minimal disruption to certification activities and farmer participation under the PGS. 
The overhaul is aimed at strengthening quality control, improving accountability, and enhancing localised support for organic and natural farming certification.  However, stakeholders have raised concerns that the changes could exclude state-run bodies from the accreditation framework.
   

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Topics :Organic farmingFarmingAgriculture

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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