Govt to push green fuel farm machinery to boost mechanisation: Agri secy

The agriculture secretary said this transition will bring down both maintenance and operational costs for farmers, and government schemes will increasingly prioritise green fuel-based technologies

Chaturvedi said mechanisation is crucial for achieving the four key objectives of increasing farmers' income
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
The government will prioritise green fuel-based farm machinery and enhance access to mechanisation for small and marginal farmers as part of India's vision to become a global food basket by 2047, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said on Thursday.

Addressing the ninth edition of EIMA Agrimach event organised by FICCI here, Chaturvedi said mechanisation is crucial for achieving the four key objectives of increasing farmers' income -- reducing farming costs, boosting productivity, improving price realisation through value addition, and building climate resilience.

"Over the next 5-10 years, we should shift our technologies towards green fuels -- whether electrically operated tractors or machines running on CBG (compressed biogas) available from rural CBG plants," he said.

The agriculture secretary said this transition will bring down both maintenance and operational costs for farmers, and government schemes will increasingly prioritise green fuel-based technologies.

He also called upon Italian industry counterparts present at the event to collaborate in this area, saying it is the need of the hour.

TAFE Group President T R Kesavan and Corteva Agriscience South Asia President Subroto Geed were also present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

