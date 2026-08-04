ICAR develops India's first complete pigeonpea genome to aid pulse breeding

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed India's first fully annotated telomere-to-telomere (T2T) reference genome of pigeonpea (matar), which is expected to speed up the development of climate-resilient, high-yielding and nutritionally superior varieties of the country's second most important pulse crop.

As per reports, telomere-to-telomere sequencing is an advanced DNA sequencing and assembly method that creates complete, gap-free genomic sequences from one end of a chromosome to the other.

The genome sequence of the pigeonpea variety named 'Asha' has also been approved as the global reference genome, making it India's first fully annotated T2T reference genome for the crop, an official statement said.