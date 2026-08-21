Auto LPG industry seeks 5-year age extension for LPG-powered CVs

The Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) on Friday urged the government to include Auto LPG-powered commercial vehicles in a proposed five-year extension of the age limit for certain vehicles operating under the national permit system.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed extending the prescribed vehicle age limit by five years for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven commercial vehicles covered by the national permit regime.

Welcoming the proposal, the IAC said Auto LPG vehicles that meet prescribed safety, fitness and emission standards should also qualify for the extension, arguing that cleaner-mobility policy should remain technology-neutral.

"The proposed five-year extension for EVs, hydrogen and natural gas vehicles is a welcome step, but cleaner mobility policy cannot be technology-selective. Auto LPG must also be included. It is a proven, readily available and cost-effective transport fuel that can reduce vehicular emissions today, including through the conversion of suitable existing petrol vehicles. If the objective is to encourage cleaner transportation, every viable technology should have an opportunity to qualify based on its emissions performance, safety, affordability, infrastructure readiness and contribution to energy security," said Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition.

The coalition said any age extension for Auto LPG vehicles should remain conditional on compliance with mandatory fitness, safety, emission and other regulatory requirements. The IAC's proposal comes as India seeks to accelerate the shift toward cleaner road transport while a large existing vehicle fleet remains on the country's roads. The coalition said EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles could play a growing role in the longer-term transition, but replacing the existing fleet entirely would take years. Converting suitable petrol vehicles to Auto LPG, it said, could offer an alternative way to reduce emissions from vehicles already in operation. Auto LPG is used by more than 30 million vehicles globally and is available at nearly 80,000 refuelling stations, according to the coalition. In India, it said, there are close to 2,500 Auto LPG dispensing outlets, alongside an established vehicle-conversion ecosystem.