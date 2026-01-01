Home / Industry / Auto / Auto registrations hit record 28 mn in 2025, EV sales steal the spotlight

India's vehicle registrations crossed 28 million in calendar year 2025 for the first time, driven by steady overall demand and strong growth in electric two-wheelers and passenger EVs

premium
Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
Automobile registrations across vehicle categories crossed 28 million for the first time in calendar year 2025, growing 7.6 per cent year on year. On average, 77,189 vehicles were registered daily throughout the year.
 
How many vehicles were registered in 2025? 
According to the Vahan portal, 28,174,347 vehicles — including four-wheelers, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors — were registered at various RTOs between January and December 2025. This was 7.6 per cent higher than the 26.2 million vehicles registered in 2024. In 2023, around 24 million vehicles were retailed.
 
How did electric vehicles perform during the year? 
Electric vehicles had a strong run through the year. More than 1.2 million electric two-wheelers were registered in India in 2025, accounting for 6.2 per cent of all two-wheelers sold during the year. This was nearly 12 per cent higher than the 1.14 million electric two-wheelers sold in calendar year 2024.
 
As for four-wheelers, Vahan data showed that close to 170,000 electric passenger vehicles were retailed during the year, nearly 90 per cent more than the around 90,000 units sold in 2024.
 
How did passenger vehicle makers fare in 2025? 
Among passenger vehicle makers, the pecking order shifted during the year as SUV-led growth reshaped market shares. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped to the second spot, pushing Hyundai Motor India to fourth place. Maruti Suzuki retained its market leadership, while Tata Motors remained in third position, unchanged from last year.
 
Aggregate registrations for the four leading OEMs rose to about 3.5 million units, up nearly 8.4 per cent year on year, supported by a strong festive season and sustained demand for SUVs.
 
What does the data show for Maruti Suzuki? 
Vahan data, excluding Telangana, compiled by industry sources, showed that Maruti Suzuki India retained its undisputed leadership, closing the calendar year 2025 with 1.78 million units, an 8.8 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
Month-wise, Maruti’s volumes softened in February and again during the monsoon months from June to September. The company staged a sharp rebound in October 2025, clocking its highest monthly sales of 243,327 units, driven by festive demand and traction from its refreshed portfolio.
 
Why was Mahindra & Mahindra the biggest gainer? 
Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the biggest gainer of 2025, with volumes jumping over 20 per cent year on year to 588,994 units, the strongest improvement among peers. The company showed consistent momentum through the year, with relatively smaller dips during weak industry months such as June and September.
 
The festive quarter proved decisive, with October sales crossing 71,000 units, underlining sustained demand for the Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV platforms. The data confirms that M&M’s SUV-led growth strategy translated directly into market share gains.
 
How did Tata Motors and Hyundai perform? 
Tata Motors reported 565,982 units in calendar year 2025, up 5.6 per cent year on year. Monthly performance remained under pressure in the first half, particularly between May and July, reflecting moderation in hatchback and entry-level SUV demand. While Tata benefited from the October festive spike, the rebound was not strong enough to fully defend its market share against faster-growing rivals.
 
Hyundai Motor India was the only major OEM to post a marginal decline. Calendar year 2025 volumes stood at 559,039 units, down 0.3 per cent year on year. Month-wise trends showed Hyundai struggling to regain momentum after mid-year softness, despite a festive lift in October. Intensifying competition in compact SUVs and slower traction in entry segments weighed on overall performance.
 
What does 2025 indicate for the auto market hierarchy? 
Calendar year 2025 reinforced a clear shift beneath the market leader. Mahindra & Mahindra gained meaningful market share, Maruti Suzuki strengthened its dominance incrementally, Tata Motors ceded ground modestly, and Hyundai Motor India lost market share.
 

Topics :Industry NewsAuto salesAuto industryElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

