Carmakers flex dealer, service networks to drive growth beyond metros

“We are strengthening our sales and service network by expanding into locations where we are currently not present, while also supporting our existing customers by improving service for our growing base. Going forward, we will continue to multiply our service access points and reach deeper into growing markets,” Kamat said.

JSW MG Motor India, which operates over 550 sales and service touchpoints across more than 270 cities, is also prioritising consolidation and quality upgrades across its footprint. “In 2026, we will focus on strengthening our existing network to deliver better sales and aftersales experiences. This includes investing in operational efficiency, facility upgrades and empowering our dealership partners,” said Vinay Raina, CCO, JSW MG Motor India. The company is also open to exploring new avenues beyond its current retail model where business viability aligns.