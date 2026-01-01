Ola Electric's market share rises in December after service overhaul

Ola Electric said early results from its Hyperservice overhaul are beginning to lift demand and market share, signaling progress in its turnaround efforts. The electric-scooter maker registered 9,020 units in December, lifting its month-on-month market share to 9.3 per cent from 7.2 per cent in November, according to VAHAN data. Market share in the second half of December rose further to nearly 12 per cent, pointing to strengthening momentum.

The gains helped Ola Electric return to the top three EV players in nearly a dozen states during December, including major markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana, the company said.

“Our priority has been to fix the fundamentals of service with speed and discipline. Hyperservice is a structurally focused program, not a short-term fix, and we are already seeing clear outcomes in customer experience, market share, and bookings momentum,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric. “As service metrics stabilize, early indicators point to an improvement in demand. With the rollout of 4680-cell vehicles and upcoming BESS deliveries, we are strengthening both our near-term execution and long-term technology roadmap. We believe this positions Ola Electric for sustained growth with improving operational leverage.” Ola Electric competes with players such as Bajaj Auto, TVS and Ather Energy.

After encountering service bottlenecks amid rapid scale-up, the company initiated Hyperservice to structurally strengthen its service backbone. The program is designed to directly address backlog resolution, workforce capacity, parts availability, and customer self-service - key levers to unlock demand momentum at scale. The company said the program delivers significant improvement in service resolution speed, with 77 per cent of service requests experiencing same day completion in December 2025. Hyperservice is being rolled out through a series of execution-focused measures. Ola Electric has deployed a 250-member rapid-response task force of skilled technicians across regions with high service backlogs, helping speed up resolution timelines and clear legacy issues.

The company is also expanding its service workforce by more than 1,000 employees, supported by a standardized training framework to ensure consistent service quality and higher productivity as volumes scale. At the same time, Ola Electric has strengthened its parts supply chain, improving spare-parts availability across India and reducing vehicle downtime and service cycle times. In addition, the company’s direct-to-consumer platform for genuine parts has processed more than 8,000 orders since October 2025, easing pressure on service centers while giving customers faster access to parts and greater control over repairs. The firm said the service improvements are beginning to translate into tangible commercial traction. While Ola Electric has expanded its market share by 2 percentage points at a pan-India level between November and December 2025, the momentum has been particularly strong in Southern India, where the company gained 2.5 percentage points, led by Bengaluru with about 4 percentage points market share gain during the same period (as per VAHAN). The company is focused on sustaining this trajectory into the next quarter as service metrics continue to stabilize across regions.