Auto sector pushes for trials ahead of E25 move over vehicle concerns

Following the US and Israel attacks on Iran on February 28, the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Heavy Industries began discussions with the automotive industry on how to move beyond E20 towards higher blends such as E25 (petrol blended with 25 per cent ethanol and 75 per cent petrol).

Executives are likely to recommend a phased transition rather than a direct shift to E25. They said “E20 +/- 1” — which allows the ethanol content to vary slightly around 20 per cent — could serve as an interim step to move quickly to about 21 per cent blending. They added that testing could then support a gradual increase of another 4 percentage points to reach E25 between January 2027 and December 2028, giving both industry and consumers time to adjust.