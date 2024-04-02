Bajaj Auto leads major 2W makers with highest domestic sales growth in FY24

Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales surged 24.63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2023-24 (FY24), highest among the four major two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, touching 2.25 million units, according to data released on Tuesday.

“Improvement in sentiment, absorption of price hikes, new model launches and slow and steady revival of rural markets have led to robust growth in 2Ws (two-wheelers). The 2W segment has been the outperformer in the industry for a while now,” LKP Securities stated in its report on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel