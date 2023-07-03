Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units



According to the data released by the automaker, the two-wheeler saw a seven per cent fall in sales to 293,649 units from 315,948 units last year. The domestic two-wheeler sales jumped 22 per cent to 166,292 units but the exports fell by 33 per cent to 127,357 units. Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a two per cent fall in its total vehicle sales in June to 340,981 units from 347,004 units in the same month last year.



In commercial vehicles, the company reported a 52 per cent jump to 47,332 units. This is mainly due to a jump in domestic sales, which saw a rise of 154 per cent to 33,691 units from 13,268 units a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, the company reported a 10 per cent rise in sales to 1,027,407 units from 933,646 units in the first six months last year.



The total domestic sales jumped 45 per cent to 199,983 units. The total exports, on the other hand, fell 32 per cent to 140,998 units. The exports of commercial vehicles, however, fell 23 per cent to 13,641 units from 17,789 in June last year.



Total two-wheeler sales stood at 307,696 units in May as against 249,499 units in the year-ago period, up 23 per cent. In May, the company had reported a 29 per cent rise in total sales to 355,148 units.

Total commercial vehicle sales rose 80 per cent to 47,452 units in May as compared with 26,369 units in the same period a year ago.