BMW India reports 10% rise in H1 sales, EVs grow 234% year-on-year

German premium car maker BMW group on Thursday reported a 10 per cent jump in total sales in India at 7,774 units in the January-June period of 2025 over the same period year-ago, The Group had sold 7,081 units of BMW and Mini brands of cars in India in the first of CY 2024.

Besides, the company also retailed 2,569 Motorrad brand of motorcycles during the period under review.

The company also said it continued its leadership position in the luxury electric vehicle sales in India with a massive 234 per cent year-on-year growth in volumes at 1,322 units of BMW and MINI EVs sold during the first half of the current calendar year.

The company sold 7,774 BMW and MINI cars and 2,569 motorcycles during the January-June period of 2025. Of this, BMW sold 7,477 units and MINI 297 units, it said in a statement. "We are on a fast track, posting over 10 per cent growth despite a challenging environment as we continue to unfold new opportunities in the luxury segment," said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO at BMW Group India. With the company's thrust on electric mobility, BMW Group India witnessed a phenomenal 234 per cent growth in EV sales, he added. "Among SAVs (sports activity vehicles) as well as sedans, our long wheelbase luxury models are in great demand," Pawah said.

The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase was the highest-selling electric car during this period, followed by the flagship BMW i7, the company said, adding that electric cars now hold 18 per cent share in total sales of BMW Group India. The long wheelbase BMW models saw 159 per cent growth in the first half of the year. This includes the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, and 3 Series, as well as BMW iX1. BMW long wheelbase models account for 47 per cent share in total sales, it said, adding that strategically positioning these models across its portfolio, BMW Group India proactively ascertained customers' needs and provided the ideal luxury product in each segment.

The BMW 5 Series was the highest-selling BMW sedan during H1, with close to 20 per cent share in sales. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series retained the class-leading position in the Indian premium sedan segment, the company said. It also said its 7 Series and i7 models are leading in their respective segments while the X7 has crossed over 5,000 deliveries since launch. According to the company, its SAVs recorded a double-digit growth of 17 per cent in H1 2025. Compared to 56 per cent in Q1, their share in sales increased to 59 per cent in Q2, BMW Group said, adding that the X1 model was the highest selling SAV not just for BMW (over 30 per cent share in sales), but in the Indian premium compact segment.