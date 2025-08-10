Home / Industry / Auto / Charging gaps keep EVs from becoming primary cars, says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee states that the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure keeps electric vehicles from becoming primary cars. He also discusses the growth of SUVs and challenges with

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry
premium
According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the sales of electric cars increased by just 17.64 per cent year-on-year to 107,645 units in 2024-25. | File Image
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Electric cars are still not the primary car for a household and remain a second or third option due to insufficient public charging infrastructure, which fuels anxiety about vehicle range, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said on Friday night.
 
Moreover, the increase in the share of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the automobile industry's total passenger vehicle sales will plateau at some point as people's preferences change with time, he told reporters after launching the "Phantom Blaq" (black) edition of the Grand Vitara SUV.
 
According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the sales of electric cars increased by just 17.64 per cent year-on-year to 107,645 units in 2024-25.
 
"We are also entering the electric car market this year with the launch of the e-Vitara. We need to address the fundamental concerns of the customers. Lack of charging infrastructure is leading to anxiety about the range of electric cars. Until this concern is addressed, EVs won’t be the primary car for the customer," he noted.
 
"Public charging infrastructure is needed to give assurance to people that there is a functional charging point every 50-100 km. The customer might not use it, but they are assured that there is a charging point available... We ourselves are setting up charging stations in 100 cities," he added.
 
While the share of small cars (sedans and hatchbacks) in the auto industry's total passenger vehicle sales has been decreasing for several years, the share of SUVs has been increasing during the same period.
 
"SUVs' contribution has now risen to 55 per cent of the industry's total sales. In July, its growth took a little hiatus. Why do you think the SUV’s share has seen a significant increase in the last few years? In the last year, almost all the models launched have been SUVs... The more launches you do in this segment, their share will obviously go up. At some point, it will have to plateau. Whether that point will be 60 per cent or 61 per cent — your guess is as good as mine," Banerjee noted.
 
"After a point, it will stabilise. Fashion changes with time. Bell bottoms (pants) were popular once, then came the parallels... Meanwhile, you have to keep in mind that our Dzire (a sedan) was the best-selling car last month. These sales numbers came without any discounts," he added.
 
When asked about the reasons behind the falling sales of small cars, he replied, "Due to different regulations, the cost has gone up. Affordability is a problem. We are trying our best to offer our products with excellent financial packages. Very soon, we will introduce a financial package that will allow a customer to own an Alto car by paying just ₹2,999 as an upfront amount."
 
"However, the fundamental issue is the lack of money in the customer's pockets. It will take time to resolve, maybe 1-3 years," he added.

Electric vehicles in IndiaElectric VehiclesCharging

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

