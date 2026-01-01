Car sales zoom 26% in Dec on GST cut, year-end rush lifts wholesale demand

MSIL is also reconfiguring its production lines to meet higher demand for mini cars, partly by trimming output in other segments. “Every customer is important to us. Production constraints exist, and we are trying to balance them,” Banerjee said.

Despite the revival in small-car demand, the share of SUVs in total industry wholesales continued to rise in calendar year 2025, increasing to 55.8 per cent from 53.8 per cent a year earlier.

From September 22, small cars — less than four metres in length with engines up to 1,200 cc for petrol and 1,500 cc for diesel — attract 18 per cent GST, down from an earlier effective rate of 29-31 per cent, including cess. Under the revised GST structure, larger cars are taxed at 40 per cent, compared with an earlier effective rate of about 50 per cent. The Centre has also withdrawn the compensation cess.