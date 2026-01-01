e2W registrations rise 27.5% in December; TVS leads, others step up chase

The numbers game
- TVS took substantial lead over Bajaj in Dec, grabs 1/4th of mkt
- After a dream run in Oct and Nov, Bajaj lost mkt share marginally
- Ather Energy closes in on Bajaj in terms of registrations, gap now very small
- Vida had a dream run in 2025, moving ahead of Ola Electric with 11% of the mkt share in Dec
- Mkt consolidation peaking with top 5 players now controlling over 87% of the mkt
