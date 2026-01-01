e2W registrations rise 27.5% in December; TVS leads, others step up chase

For the entire year of 2025, it was again TVS which held the top honours with a 24.2 per cent share of total registrations, which hit 1.23 million. It is followed in the second spot by Bajaj at 21.8 per cent share. Bengaluru-based Ather, however, has been able to just overtake Ola Electric in 2025 by a whisker with a 16.2 per cent share. Ola Electric’s share is 16.1 per cent. And, Hero Motocorp came from nowhere to grab a healthy 8.8 per cent share of the market in 2025.