New FASTag issuance for cars to skip KYV after February 1, says NHAI

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday announced that the National Highways Authority of India has decided to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle process for cars for all new FASTag issuances with effect from February 1, 2026. The move is expected to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users.

Why has NHAI removed KYV for new FASTags issued to cars?

“This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents,” the ministry said in a statement.

What changes for existing FASTags issued to cars? For FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement. It will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance or misuse. What happens if there is no complaint on an existing FASTag? In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags, the ministry said. What safeguards are being introduced before FASTag activation? The ministry said it has introduced stronger pre-activation safeguards, including mandatory VAHAN-based validation of vehicle details and discontinuation of the earlier provision that allowed validation after activation.