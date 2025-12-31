Hyundai Motor India announces 0.6% price hike across models from Jan 1

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said it will increase prices by around 0.6 per cent across its model range, effective from January 1, 2026, citing a rise in the cost of precious metals and commodities.

The company will implement a weighted-average price increase of around 0.6 per cent across its model range due to the rise in the cost of precious metals and commodities, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

"While the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase," it added.