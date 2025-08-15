Ola Electric targets global market with ₹5 lakh Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Ola Electric on Friday unveiled its new electric motorcycle, Diamondhead, with an expected price of Rs 500,000, targeting a foray into the global market. The company said the motorcycle is designed for commuting, touring, and performance riding. Deliveries of these vehicles are expected to begin in the calendar year 2027.

Further advancing its localisation drive, the EV major also announced the integration of an indigenously developed 4680 battery cell into two of its key models: the S1 Pro Plus electric scooter and the Roadster X Plus motorcycle. It also showcased a motor without rare earth metals at its Gigafactory. Deliveries of the updated vehicles will begin post-Navaratri.

Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the Diamondhead aims for a target price of Rs 500,000. “Our mission is to take biking to the next level not just in India, but across the world,” he added. The addition of the indigenous battery to its portfolio follows the company’s launch of its 110-acre Ola Gigafactory, which has an initial capacity of 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh). Ola also refreshed its scooter lineup, unveiling the S1 Pro Sport, which will be priced at Rs 149,999 (ex-showroom, introductory), with deliveries commencing from January 2026. “The S1 Pro Sport delivers twice the power of others in the segment, with top speed and acceleration suited for both track and city use. It offers performance, safety features, and suspension that competitors lack, and will be priced competitively against current market options,” Aggarwal said. To improve its market share, the company will now retail the S1 Pro Plus at Rs 1,69,999, down from Rs 1,99,999, while the Roadster X Plus is priced at Rs 1,89,999, a cut from Rs 2,24,000.

The launch comes at a time when Ola’s competitors are rapidly expanding their electric two-wheeler portfolios. In recent months, Bajaj introduced the Chetak 3001 at Rs 99,990 to target the budget EV segment; Hero MotoCorp rolled out the Vida VX2 with flexible battery ownership options; and TVS launched the iQube ST with a bigger 5.3 kWh battery and an extended 212 km range. Ather updated its 450 series with new features like magic twist braking and plans to unveil a new EL platform with software upgrades and faster charging later this month. Meanwhile, Ultraviolette launched the Tesseract scooter, and Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of its first electric motorcycle.

The S1 Pro Sport's electric motor produces 16 kW of peak power and 71 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0–40 km/h time of 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 152 km/h. According to Vahan data from January to July, Ola registered 1,33,134 units in 2025 compared to 2,70,346 units in 2024 — a decline of about 50.8 per cent. This launch comes at a time when the company has been losing market share amid multiple challenges, including thousands of consumer complaints over alleged faulty products that prompted CCPA intervention and a sizable warranty provision, as well as reported glitches in its vehicle registration process following the termination of a vendor partnership during an internal system overhaul.

The company outlined plans to scale its hypercharger network to 10,000 chargers by 2026, aiming to cover major urban and intercity routes. Ola also provided an update on its battery cell manufacturing programme, which it said will enable greater localisation of components. According to Aggarwal, this initiative “will help control costs and reduce import dependence” as electric mobility adoption increases. Ola also unveiled its new MoveOS 6 software, which will add features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot alerts, a voice assistant, and multiple customisable modes. The company highlighted its in-house 4680 “Bharat” cells, which will power two-wheelers, three-wheelers, energy storage systems, and drones.