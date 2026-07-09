Delhi-style EV policy across NCR may lift e-two-wheeler share beyond 30%

To put things into perspective, if Delhi remains the only state to adopt the electric two-wheeler only policy, it will push up all-India penetration to a mere 9 per cent. Based on FY26 sales figures, Delhi accounts for only 2.5 per cent of total two-wheeler sales in the country. Within the state, electric vehicles account for 7.3 per cent of total two-wheelers.

If Haryana adopts the same model as Delhi, EV two-wheeler penetration at a national level will go up marginally to 11.7 per cent, while the addition of Rajasthan (which has 5.58 per cent share of total two-wheeler sales) into the mix will push it up to 16.7 per cent. Given that motorcycles account for 80 per cent of auto sales in these states, electric two-wheeler companies that have concentrated mostly on e-scooters will now have to pivot to more e-motorbikes if they want to take advantage of the policy, say experts.