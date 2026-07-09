Delhi-style EV policy across NCR may lift e-two-wheeler share beyond 30%

Electric two-wheeler penetration in the country could likely cross 30 per cent if Delhi government's latest electric vehicle (EV) policy is adopted by the three neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana and Rajasthan.
Industry associations have been advocating for a unified EV policy across the national capital region (NCR) to support the automotive industry. As many as 24 densely-populated districts - including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Meerut, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Delhi, among others - are already considered part of the NCR.
The New Delhi government last month unveiled a new policy that aims to push penetration of electric and alternative-fuel vehicles in a bid to cut back vehicular emissions that are a major contributor to the noxious air quality levels that choke the national capital every winter.