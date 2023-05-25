Home / Industry / Auto / Indian armed forces express interest in buying Maruti's five-door Jimny

Indian armed forces express interest in buying Maruti's five-door Jimny

Unlike the Thar, which is also sold in two-wheel drive, Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny only in a four-wheel drive arrangement

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
The sale of Maruti Suzuki's (MS) long-awaited off-roader Jimny will start on June 7. The Indian armed forces have also registered their interest in the vehicle and may consider buying it for operational use, a report published in HT Auto said.
The report quoted a senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki, Shashank Srivastava, as saying that the Indian armed forces have expressed interest, and the company will take this up once the vehicle is officially launched in the market.

Srivastava said that we are still studying the requirements in terms of specifications, and the deal is likely to happen once the sale of the Jimny begins, according to the HT Auto report. Previously, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has served extensively in the armed forces.

Jimny two-wheel drive

As the launch date comes closer, more updates about the vehicle are coming to light. One such update is that Jimny will be offered only with a four-wheel drive version.
There was speculation that Maruti Suzuki may launch a more economical, lower variant Jimny with a two-wheel drive system. However, an ACI report has confirmed that MS will not be bringing a two-wheel drive Jimny and staying true to its legacy, Jimny will maintain its hard-core off-roader character.

The original Jimny was launched in 1970, and since its launch, Jimny has earned the reputation of being a true off-roader. Notably, MS Gypsy also was never offered in a 4X2 configuration.

The five-door Gypsy

The Jumny 5-door has been built especially keeping the Indian market in mind. Around the world, Jimny is sold in its three-door version. Building on the legacy of the Gypsy, Jimny comes with light construction and serious off-road capabilities.
Thanks to its light architecture, short-wheel base, and refined petrol engine, the Gypsy was the vehicle of choice for the Indian armed forces and police forces. 

Topics :Maruti Suzuki AutoMaruti Suzuki IndiaMahindra & Mahindraautomobile manufacturerautomotive industryBS Web ReportsIndian Army

First Published: May 25 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

