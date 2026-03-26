Home / Industry / Auto / JSW Motors partners Dassault to accelerate EV design and manufacturing

JSW Motors partners Dassault to accelerate EV design and manufacturing

JSW Motors has partnered Dassault Systemes to deploy a digital platform to accelerate EV design, engineering and manufacturing as part of its broader automotive push

JSW
The partnership will see JSW Motors adopt Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform as its core digital backbone. A digital backbone is a unified software system that connects product design, engineering and manufacturing, allowing real-time data sharing and
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
JSW Motors Limited on Thursday partnered French technology firm Dassault Systèmes to deploy a digital platform aimed at speeding up the design, engineering and manufacturing of its upcoming “new energy vehicles”, as part of the group’s broader multi-billion dollar automotive push.
 
The partnership will see JSW Motors adopt Dassault’s 3DExperience platform as its core digital backbone. A digital backbone is a unified software system that connects product design, engineering and manufacturing, allowing real-time data sharing and faster development cycles.
 
The platform will support a modular vehicle architecture, which allows multiple models to be developed using shared components, reducing costs and time to market. It will be powered by tools such as Catia, a 3D design software, and Enovia, which helps manage product data and collaboration across teams.
 
The collaboration with Dassault comes as the JSW Group scales up its automotive ambitions through a dual strategy. While its joint venture JSW MG Motor India is expanding capacity at its Halol plant and planning multiple launches in 2026, including electric vehicles, JSW Motors is being developed as a fully independent brand.
 
JSW Motors said it will also deploy Dassault’s Delmia solutions that monitors and optimises factory processes to improve efficiency and reduce waste, thereby lowering carbon emissions.
 
The collaboration will also involve creating virtual twins, or digital replicas of vehicles and manufacturing processes, enabling simulation and testing before physical production.
 
JSW Motors has already entered into a technology licensing agreement with Chinese conglomerate Chery Holding Group to access advanced vehicle platforms without equity dilution, and is reportedly preparing to launch its first model, a plug-in hybrid SUV, around Diwali 2026.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Shift away from oil-based fuel to electricity: MHI tells auto sector

Premium

India's truck fleet shows its age: Nearly 42% of vehicles past 12 years

Biogas body seeks phased CBG blending, diesel phase-down in Delhi

Govt to deploy 10,000 AC E-buses in 116 cities by 2027; 35,000 more planned

Premium

A first: Two-wheeler sales cross 20 million in FY26, shows VAHAN data

Topics :JSWCompany NewsAutomakersDassault AviationElectric Vehiclesmanufacturing Auto sector

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story