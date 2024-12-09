Kinetic Green, Jio Things to launch digital display platform, analytics

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions on Monday said it has forged a technical collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited's subsidiary JioThings to launch a suite of digital display platforms and analytics.

As part of this collaboration, Kinetic Green is unveiling an innovative Smart TFT-based digital and connected display platform to revolutionise the riding experience for its consumers on its E2W platforms, the company said.

This advanced display integrates essential features, including real-time navigation, notifications for incoming calls, and information on nearby charging stations, Kinetic Green Energy added.

The collaboration will also introduce key features like a built-in Bluetooth and telematics-enabled device to ensure seamless connectivity.

This allows users to monitor and manage essential vehicle functions through their smartphones. Riders can access information on navigation, speed, battery charge status, and distance to empty, creating a highly user-friendly experience, the company said.

The integrated solution leverages Jio's advanced hardware supported by its robust 4G connectivity, it noted.

"By leveraging this partnership, we aim to deliver advanced software platforms and digital solutions that enhance electric vehicle user experiences. Our goal is to provide riders with seamless connectivity, intelligent features, safety, and exceptional convenience," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, co-founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

This long-term collaboration represents a significant step forward in promoting electric mobility in India. Together, the companies are committed to fostering a more sustainable future, said Ashish Lodha, President of Jio Platforms Limited.