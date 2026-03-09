LPG constraints: India's auto industry braces for impact on production

The Indian automobile industry is bracing for possible production disruptions as the government moves to prioritise petroleum gases for domestic cooking fuel amid the continuing conflict in West Asia, industry executives told Business Standard on Monday.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) held an internal meeting with member companies on Monday and subsequently wrote to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), seeking clarity on the availability and supply visibility of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), piped natural gas (PNG), and propane. These fuels are widely used in automobile and auto-component manufacturing plants. Siam said advance visibility on their supply would help companies minimise disruption, if any, to production and enable them to be better prepared.