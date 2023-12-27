Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki Brezza sales cross 1 mn units since launch in March 2016

Maruti introduced Brezza in its CNG avatar in Mar 2023. The launch helped Brezza breeze past Tata Nexon in sales, which had the distinction of being the bestselling SUV in the FY22 and FY23

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi and Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava (R) at the launch of the new and techy Brezza, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV Brezza has crossed the one million units sales milestone in India, according to Autocar India (ACI). The car was originally launched in March 2016 as Vitara Brezza and reached the feat 94 months after its launch. With Maruti introducing the facelift to the Brezza, the car surpassed Tata Nexon and has become the best-selling SUV in the financial year 2023-24 so far.

From the launch of Brezza in March 2016 to the sales until the end of November 2023, the compact SUV sold around 996,608 units, just 3,392 units shy of the one million mark, which it would have achieved in December's first week, the ACI report said. From April to November 2023, Maruti Suzuki is estimated to have sold 111,371 units. The car registered a monthly average sales of 13,921 units by this figure.

Maruti Suzuki Brezzaa CNG variant

Maruti introduced Brezza in its CNG avatar in March 2023. The launch helped Brezza breeze past Tata Nexon in sales, which had the distinction of being the bestselling SUV in the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Brezza is a sub-four-metre compact SUV that competes in the crowded SUV segment. Under the hood, Brezza gets a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns 101 bhp at 6,000 rpm and delivers 136.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 Nm. The engine is mated with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.


Maruti Suzuki Brezza's competitors

Tata Nexon is Brezza's main rival and has held the bestselling SUV position for the last two years. Other rivals include Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

Traditionally recognised as a budget car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has upended its image by launching the Baleno-based crossover, Fronx and mid-size SUV, Grand Vitara. The company now enjoys more than 50 per cent market share in the SUV segment.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

