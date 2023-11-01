Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle records highest ever monthly sale of 391,472 units in Oct

Passenger vehicle records highest ever monthly sale of 391,472 units in Oct

Deepak Patel
Representative Image

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
The Indian automobile industry posted its highest ever monthly domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales number at 391,472 units in October, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). This surge can be attributed to the arrival of the festival season, an upswing in production thanks to improved chip availability, and a significant demand for SUVs, with dealers increasing their stocks in anticipation of Diwali.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), informed reporters that the auto industry's retailers have about 30 days of PV stock right now, which is "quite high". He pointed out that if the stock levels decrease in the next 15 days, given that Diwali is on 12 November, the industry's confidence will remain strong. However, if the stock levels do not significantly reduce within the next 15 days, it could potentially affect the industry's wholesale figures in the upcoming months.

MSIL's domestic PV wholesales jumped by 19.7 per cent y-o-y to 168,047 units in Q2 of FY24. Srivastava said the demand for SUVs remained high in October. The share of SUVs in total PV sales jumped from about 42 per cent in FY23 to about 48.7 per cent in the first seven months of FY24.

He said that the industry has been able to increase production as the semiconductor shortage crisis has "faded away". He noted that the auspicious period—with Navratri and Dussehra—also aided the jump in sales in October. "Diwali this year is in the first 15 days of November, so a lot of dealers are stocking up vehicles with an eye on retailing them in the first 15 days of November," he mentioned.

The domestic PV wholesales of Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker, jumped by 14.8 per cent y-o-y to 55,128 units in Q2 of FY24. Tarun Garg, chief operating officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India, told Business Standard, "In 2023, it appears that the volume growth for the industry will be about 7.5 per cent. The growth in the financial year (FY24) is also expected to be similar at about 7–7.5 per cent, which is quite good considering that the last year was in itself the highest ever," he stated.

"Hyundai's dealers have 21 days of stock, which is very optimal. We want to bring it down to 15 days by the end of this year. The industry stock numbers, which we hear, are higher," he added.

Dhruv Mudaraddi, research analyst, StoxBox, said that the auto sales have shown strong growth in the domestic space underpinned by the festive season spending. He said that robust SUV sales also propelled PV sales growth. "A slight revival was seen in the entry-level segment as well owing to seasonal discounts and improved sentiment in semi-urban markets," he added.

The top four domestic two-wheeler makers in the country—Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto—also saw significant growth in volume sales in October. (See table)

"Domestic two-wheeler sales saw double-digit growth across OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) buoyed by the festive season. The top half of two-wheeler portfolios performed much better than the entry-level segment... This healthy growth trend is expected to continue in the latter half of the festive season in November, led by positive macroeconomic factors and superb traction in recent product launches," Mudaraddi stated.

Domestic PV wholesales of major automobile companies

Name of the company October 2022 unit sales October 2023 unit sales Y-o-Y increase (in %)
Maruti Suzuki 140337 168047 19.7%
Hyundai 48001 55128 14.8%
Tata Motors 45217 48337 6.9%
Mahindra & Mahindra 32298 43708 35.3%
Kia India 23323 24351 4.4%
Toyota Kriloskar 13143 20542 56.3%
MG Motor 4367 5108 17.0%

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

