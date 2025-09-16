Home / Industry / Auto / Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

OEMs seek temporary exemption to keep subsidy and avoid shutdowns

rare earth magnet
premium
Some OEMs have even given undertakings that they will withhold subsidy claims if they fail to meet the 50 per cent localisation norm, while others have told the government they will not seek subsidies at all.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies are upset with some of their suppliers of heavy rare-earth magnet–powered electric motors, who have objected to their proposal — under consideration by the government — that would allow e2W original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an exemption from localisation norms on electric motors, thereby enabling them to continue receiving the ₹5,000-per-vehicle subsidy. 
A senior executive at an e2W manufacturer said, “We are being deprived of the subsidy because of opposition from automotive (auto) component players. All we’re doing is sending sub-assemblies to China, where they are fitted with rare earth magnets and 
then shipped back until rare earth imports from China resume. The entire process is handled by suppliers, not by us directly.” 
Auto component makers, however, see it differently. 
A senior industry executive argued, “We have invested heavily in building capacity to manufacture electric motors, based on commitments from OEMs. That capacity could remain idle if OEMs continue importing motors. If subsidies are extended despite OEMs not meeting localisation norms, we stand to incur huge losses.” 
Since April, the Chinese government, through an export control order, has restricted the export of rare earths to India. After the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations eased, and China agreed to partially lift the ban that had completely squeezed rare earth magnet shipments to India from April 4.  Yet, OEMs say none of their pending import requests, routed through auto component makers, have been cleared by Beijing. As a result, many OEMs have been sending motor sub-assemblies to China to be fitted with rare earth magnets before being returned. 
They stress that this workaround is only a temporary measure in response to the rare earth shortage. 
Some OEMs have even given undertakings that they will withhold subsidy claims if they fail to meet the 50 per cent localisation norm, while others have told the government they will not seek subsidies at all. 
A senior e2W executive added, “We’ve asked for temporary relief, say 90 days, until the rare earth magnet issue is resolved, not indefinitely. This way, we don’t have to shut down production. Why should our factories sit idle?” 
Meanwhile, OEMs have been scrambling for alternatives. 
Ola Electric has experimented with ferrite motors, which do not require rare earths, while Ather Energy and Bajaj Auto are exploring motors powered by light rare earth magnets.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt set to release Rs 140 crore EV subsidy dues after HC rap

FADA dealer Satisfaction Study 2025: JSW MG, Enfield emerge segment leaders

PV production fell 4.1% in August as OEMs cut dispatches to dealers

Mercedes-Benz considers price hike early next year over forex woes

Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

Topics :Vehicle firmsautomobile manufacturerEV marketEV market India

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story