Delhi govt set to release Rs 140 crore EV subsidy dues after HC rap

The Delhi government will soon begin clearing pending electric vehicle (EV) subsidy dues of about Rs 140 crore, officials said on Monday.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the department will verify all subsidy applications to address the backlog, which has accumulated over two years.

According to an official, the government is also preparing a portal for clearing the pending dues.

The development comes in the aftermath of directions by the Delhi High Court.

The court on September 3 ordered the Delhi government to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the government cannot hide behind the fact that the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy of 2020 does not prescribe a timeline for disbursing the amount. Officials stated that the order will be followed, and the department has already begun identifying the eligible beneficiaries. A senior official said the delay was due to the arrest of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year in an excise policy case. In his absence, the cabinet meeting was not held, and the EV policy could not be extended on time.