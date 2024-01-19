Rolls-Royce Spectre EV to debut in India on Jan 19; all details inside

Rolls-Royce is all set to embark on a momentous entry into the Indian electric vehicle market with the official launch of its first electric vehicle, the Spectre, booked for January 19, 2024. This step follows the first Spectre unit delivery in Chennai back in November 2023. Situated between the notable Phantom and the Ghost, the Spectre is likely going to come at a cost of ex-showroom Rs 7-9 crore.

The introduction of the all-electric Spectre by Rolls-Royce is a significant turning point in the luxury car industry. As the brand looks towards the future, the Phantom stands as a testament of Rolls-Royce's commitment to embracing the most recent in innovation and giving a remarkable and unmatched driving experience for its insightful customer base.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV: Overview The exterior design of the Spectre is an amazing sight, including the broadest Rolls-Royce grille ever seen. Illuminated by 22 LEDs, the famous "Pantheon grille" fills in as a sign of the Phantom's electric nature. The changed 'Spirit Of Ecstacy' adds to aerodynamics with its narrower wingspan, accomplishing a drag coefficient of 0.25cd, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce to date. Separating itself from different Rolls-Royce models, the Spectre will leave the traditional 6 ¾ V12 motor for an electric engine on each wheel, making it a formidable 4WD vehicle. The EV coupe can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its powerful 430 kW and 900 Nm drivetrain. The Spectre exhibits impressive electric capabilities with a range of 323 miles (520 km) and a power consumption of 2.9 mi/kWh (21.5 kWh/100 km) thanks to a robust 102 kWh battery pack.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV 2024: Insight As far as technology is concerned, the Spectre presents SPIRIT, the framework taking care of vehicle works and coordinating with the Whispers application. This permits drivers to draw in with their vehicle remotely and access real-time data given by luxury intelligence experts. Even with the Spectre's 2,975 kg weight, the Planar suspension system's hardware and software advancements ensure a luxurious and smooth ride. The organisation aims to electrify its whole product portfolio toward the end of 2030, denoting a huge change in their way to deal with automotive technology. CEO of Rolls-Royce Engine Vehicles, Torsten Müller-Ötvös mentioned that the Spectre embodies the characteristics that have defined the Rolls-Royce inheritance. The move towards electric vehicles lines up with the vision of Charles Stewart Rolls, the co-founder of Rolls-Royce, who perceived the peaceful and clean nature of electric vehicles back in 1900.

The Spectre is thought to be a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupé and is based on the Rolls-Royce 3.0 platform, underlining electrification and linked innovation. The platform is presently in its third generation, flaunts a 30 per cent expansion in stiffness as contrasted with previous Rolls-Royce models, because of innovative engineering and aluminium segments. The adaptable architecture likewise takes into consideration a smoother underfloor profile, adding to a low seating position and an enveloping cabin.