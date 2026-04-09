VW Group targets 5% India PV share by 2030, eyes sub-4 metre SUV

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India is targeting a 5 per cent share of India’s passenger vehicle market by the turn of the decade, banking on fresh product interventions — including alternate fuel vehicles — and opening up to entering the high-volume sub-4 metre SUV segment, where group brand Škoda has already found traction with the Kylaq.

The group had 2.34 per cent market share in India’s passenger vehicle segment in 2025-26 (FY26), according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data. “Today we are below 3 per cent, typically between 2.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent on a monthly basis,” Piyush Arora, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said. “To reach 5 per cent, we need more product interventions, and those will come in ICE (internal combustion engine) as well as alternate fuel formats before the turn of the decade.”