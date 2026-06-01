The 30 GWh road map: JSW locks in $1.3 billion Li-ion cell plant plan

JSW Group has finalised plans to set up a 30 gigawatt-hour (GWh) lithium-ion (Li-ion) cell plant, along with a joint venture (JV) partner, with an investment of over $1.3 billion as part of its localisation drive for manufacturing new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the country.

The group is scouting for a partner, and one possible option could be setting up the plant in a Southeast Asian country. India has comprehensive free trade agreements with several Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The technology for manufacturing the cells is available in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. The cell plant will be built in two phases. Said Ranjan Nayak, chief executive officer of JSW MG Motors: “Our investment in the first phase would be to build a 10 GWh plant with an investment of around $700-750 million. In the second phase, we will add another 20 GWh, which will require an investment of $600 million — taking the total investment to over $1.3 billion.”