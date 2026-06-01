The 30 GWh road map: JSW locks in $1.3 billion Li-ion cell plant plan

JSW’s plans come at a time when, except for Ola Electric, none of the other companies — including Reliance Industries and ACC Energy Storage — that were eligible for incentives under the production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry battery cells have been able to commercially roll out products.
Tata Group, through its company Agratas, is also setting up an advanced battery cell plant in Sanand, Gujarat, with an investment of ₹13,000 crore and a capacity of 20 GWh in the first phase. It has also tied up with Envision AESC, controlled by Chinese interests, to provide the technology for manufacturing the cells.