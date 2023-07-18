Home / Industry / Auto / US EV startup Fisker announces India debut with an SUV of 563 km range

US EV startup Fisker announces India debut with an SUV of 563 km range

Fisker is set to make its debut in India in September 2023. It will sell only 100 units initially, and the company will also set up a manufacturing unit in India in the upcoming years

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
US-based EV startup Fisker is set to launch in India in September this year. The company has decided to sell only 100 units of the Ocean electric SUV, named Ocean Extreme Vigyan, for a start. The company also mentioned that they will start manufacturing the car locally in the next few years.

Fisker said the deliveries of Ocean SUV will begin in the fourth quarter of the year, which starts in the festive season.

The California-based EV startup manufactures its Ocean SUVs in Austria. The company soon will start manufacturing its five-seater smaller EV PEAR in India with Foxconn.

What is the cost of Ocean Extreme Vigyan?

The cost of Ocean Extreme Vigyan is around 69,950 Euros ($78,588.83), excluding taxes, in Germany, which will cost around Rs 65 lakhs if converted into Indian currencies, without taxes. The Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499 in the United States.

Fisker Ocean SUV: specifications
The Fisker Extreme SUV comes with a range of around 563 km on a single charge, while Ocean Ultra promises a 547 km range. Tesla Model Y, the competitor of Fisker, offers a 531 Km range on a single charge.

The SUV comes in three different variants – Ocean sports, Extreme and Ultra. The Extreme and Ultra are high-range models using nickel-based battery chemistry. On the other end, Ocean Sports used iron-based battery chemistry, offering a 402 Km range per charge.

The EV SUV comes with a unique stylish design and offers impressive features. The Ocean Extreme comes with a solar roof providing the power of around 3218 km of driving every year. The SUV's large 17.1 touchscreen infotainment system can easily rotate from landscape to portrait orientation. 

The company also claims that the Ocean Range SUV can power the owner's home in case of emergency and can charge other vehicles as well.

3 million cars are sold each year in India, and the share of electric vehicles among them is a mere 1 per cent. The government aims to increase this share to 30 per cent by 2030. The country has to initiate several initiatives, which include tax breaks for consumers.

According to data from the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle (EV) sales in India and across regions outside China, the US and Europe are expected to represent around 2%-3% of car sales in 2023, a relatively small yet growing share.

Topics :Electric car indiaElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaElectric SUVsUS companies

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

