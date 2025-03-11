Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yamaha Motor launches its first hybrid motorcycle in India's 150cc segment

Yamaha has not disclosed official mileage figures but claims that the hybrid variant will deliver better fuel efficiency than the petrol-only FZ-S

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday introduced its first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc category, the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Priced at Rs 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model integrates hybrid technology into the existing FZ-S platform, claiming to offer improvements in performance and fuel efficiency.
 
The motorcycle incorporates hybrid technology featuring a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and a Stop & Start System (SSS). The SMG assists in battery-supported acceleration, reducing the load on the engine, particularly during stop-and-go traffic. The SSS feature automatically shuts off the engine when idling and restarts it with a clutch action, aiming to conserve fuel. The vehicle operates with a 149cc engine.
 
 
Yamaha has not disclosed official mileage figures but claims that the hybrid variant will deliver better fuel efficiency than the petrol-only FZ-S. The company claims that the electric assist reduces strain on the engine, leading to improved performance and potentially better mileage, especially in city traffic.
 
Speaking at the launch, Itaru Otani, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, stated, “By introducing hybrid technology in the FZ segment, we are not only elevating performance but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing advanced, rider-focused innovations. Every update to the series has been shaped by customer insights, ensuring a more refined riding experience.”
 
The hybrid system functions by providing battery-assisted acceleration while the engine runs on petrol. The SMG charges the battery while the motorcycle is in motion. The electric assist is designed to support the engine, especially during low-speed acceleration and overtaking, to reduce fuel consumption and improve responsiveness.
 
Design changes include the integration of front turn signals and a redesigned fuel tank cap. The handlebar and switch placements have also been adjusted.
 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

