97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed at Delhi airport due to fog

A total of 97 flights were cancelled and over 200 delayed due to low visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.

According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.