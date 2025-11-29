Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AIESL providing all support to airlines on upgrade to A320 planes: CEO

AIESL providing all support to airlines on upgrade to A320 planes: CEO

Airbus has flagged a potential issue related to the flight controls of the A320 family planes due to intense solar radiation and airlines are carrying out software upgrades

Airbus and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have issued directives regarding the A320 family aircraft issue, and the modification must be completed before 5.30 am IST on November 30.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
State-owned AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) on Saturday said its personnel are providing all support required to airlines to carry out system modifications on A320 family aircraft.
 
Airbus has flagged a potential issue related to the flight controls of the A320 family planes due to intense solar radiation and airlines are carrying out software upgrades or hardware realignment to address the issue.
 
As many as 338 A320 family aircraft operated by Indian carriers -- IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express -- have been impacted, and, according to DGCA data, software upgrades have been completed for more than half of these aircraft.
 
"I have already instructed my people to be available 24x7, so that in case of any aircraft which needs any support of any sort, airlines can feel free to approach us.
 
"... We have offered our services. AIESL will ensure that not a single aircraft remains on ground in India for want of support," AIESL CEO Sharad Agarwal told PTI.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of the 121st birth anniversary celebrations of the Tata Group founder JRD Tata, Agarwal said the airlines are proactively ensuring that the software is upgraded within the given timeline.
 
AIESL also has specific MRO shops where airlines can bring aircraft for upgrades, if required, he said at the event hosted by JRD Tata Memorial Trust here.
 
The software upgrade can be completed in 1.5 hours, and for some aircraft, there may be a requirement for hardware realignment.
 
Airbus and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have issued directives regarding the A320 family aircraft issue, and the modification must be completed before 5.30 am IST on November 30. 

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

