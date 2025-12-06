Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India, AI Express look to add capacity amid IndiGo flight disruptions

Air India, AI Express look to add capacity amid IndiGo flight disruptions

The statement from Air India came hours after the government announced introduction of airfare caps amid IndiGo flight disruptions

Air India
Both Air India and Air India Express have put in place caps on economy class fares | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Air India Group is looking to add capacity to help passengers impacted by the IndiGo flight disruptions.

"Since 4 December, economy class airfares on non-stop domestic flights have been proactively capped to prevent the usual demand-and-supply mechanism being applied by revenue management systems," a statement said on Saturday.

Both Air India and Air India Express have put in place caps on economy class fares.

The statement from Air India came hours after the government announced introduction of airfare caps amid IndiGo flight disruptions.

Air India also said it is not technically possible to cap fares for all flight permutations.

"Air India and Air India Express are seeking to add capacity to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt grounds new pilot rest rules for 2 months as IndiGo crisis deepens

IndiGo crisis sends fares spiralling, Delhi routes cross ₹1 lakh threshold

Govt launches high-level inquiry into flight disruptions after IndiGo chaos

IndiGo disruption puts DGCA in focus: What it is and what it actually does

IndiGo flight chaos derails Big fat Indian weddings: Flyers share ordeal

Topics :Air Indiaair india expressIndiGo

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story