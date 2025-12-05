Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Govt launches high-level inquiry into flight disruptions after IndiGo chaos

Govt launches high-level inquiry into flight disruptions after IndiGo chaos

After IndiGo cancellations disrupted travel for thousands, the government has set up a four-member DGCA-led panel to fix accountability and recommend safeguards for passengers

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu (Photo: PTI)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday launched a high-level inquiry into widespread flight disruptions, following hundreds of cancellations from low-cost carrier IndiGo over the past three days that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country.
 
A note from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation noted that the enquiry was precipitated by "deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning.
 
What will the high-level committee examine in the IndiGo disruption probe?
 
A four-member committee headed by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane will undertake a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to chaotic scenes across airports. Other members include Amit Gupta, deputy director general; Capt Kapil Manglik, senior flight operations inspector (SFOI), and Capt Lokesh Rampal, FOI.
 
The government said the probe will examine what went wrong, assign responsibility where required, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure that passengers do not face such hardships again. 
 
Why did IndiGo cancel so many flights over the past three days?
 
The disruptions came after IndiGo cancelled more than 750 flights after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) implemented new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for civil aviation operations.
 
The airline has attributed the chaos to miscalculations in crew planning and has apologised publicly for the inconvenience. “To each one of our customers — we are truly sorry and we will take care!” IndiGo said in a statement.
 
"Our frontline staff and the entire team remain dedicated to restoring normal operations and helping every customer with care and respect. Thank you for your patience, understanding and kindness during this difficult time. We shall keep you updated on the progress on an ongoing basis," said the airline on its official X account. 
 
What changes did DGCA make to the new FDTL norms after the disruption?
 
The crisis, now stretching into its third day, prompted the DGCA to roll back parts of the new FDTL norms, granting airlines a “one-time temporary exemption”. The updated rules had increased pilots’ weekly rest hours from 36 to 48 and significantly reduced the number of night landings.
 
What passenger support steps has the government directed airlines to follow?
 
The government added that airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes.
 
In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will have to issue full refunds automatically, without any need for passengers to make a request.
 
Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will also have to be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines.
 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24×7 Control Room for immediate resolution of issues, with the following phone numbers: 

  • 011-24610843
  • 011-24693963
  • 096503-91859

Aviation industryIndiGo Airlinesflights cancelled

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

