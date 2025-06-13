Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Chandrasekaran pledges transparency in Air India crash investigation

Chandrasekaran pledges transparency in Air India crash investigation

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran calls the Air India crash one of the Group's darkest days and assures families of full transparency as international probes begin

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

A day after one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the tragedy “one of the darkest days in the Tata Group’s history,” pledging full transparency as investigations begin into the crash of an Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad.
 
In a letter to employees on Friday, Chandrasekaran, who is also Air India chairman, acknowledged the profound grief sweeping through the Tata Group, which owns Air India, and assured families of the victims that the conglomerate would stand by them in every possible way. Chandrasekaran, who rushed to the crash site yesterday, also held a meeting with top officials of the group and the airline.
   
“What occurred yesterday was inexplicable, and we are in shock and mourning,” he wrote. “To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible.”
 
“Why this routine flight turned into a calamity is something trained investigators will help us understand when their work is complete. Once we have verified facts, we will be transparent in our communication about how this tragedy took place,” he said. 

The crash, which killed over 240 passengers and crew aboard an Ahmedabad–London flight, has raised questions about operational safety just over three years after the Tata Group regained control of the national carrier from the Indian government in January 2022. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown.
 
Chandrasekaran said investigation teams from India, the United Kingdom, and the United States had arrived in Ahmedabad and had begun their probe. “They have our full cooperation, and we will be completely transparent about the findings,” he added, stressing that speculation at this point would be premature and potentially harmful. 
 
The Tata Group currently faces the dual challenge of responding compassionately to the human toll and managing broader reputational damage. The group, which was working to turn around Air India, had made passenger safety a cornerstone of its revival strategy.
 
“Ensuring the safety of its passengers was our first and foremost priority. There was no compromise on it,” Chandrasekaran said.
 
The Tata chief urged patience as authorities work to determine the reasons behind the disaster, noting that the group would not retreat from its responsibilities. “We built this Group on trust and care. It is a difficult moment, but we will not retreat from doing what is right,” he said.
 
The letter comes as families of the victims await answers and the global aviation industry watches closely.
 
“We will carry this loss. We will not forget,” Chandrasekaran concluded.
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

