Crisis-hit Air India reroutes or recalls 16 flights as Iran closes airspace

Israel launched a large-scale military operation called Rising Lion on key nuclear and military sites in Iran, prompting Tehran to shut down its skies over security concerns. Iraq and Israel have also shut their airspaces.

Several outbound services from India also faced disruptions. AI129 from Mumbai to London and AI119 from Mumbai to New York were both turned back to Mumbai. AI103 from Delhi to Washington and AI189 from Delhi to Toronto returned to their origin points. Meanwhile, AI188 from Vancouver to Delhi was diverted to Jeddah, and AI101 from Delhi to New York was rerouted to either Frankfurt or Milan.

Air India, citing passenger safety, confirmed on X that the Iranian airspace restrictions disrupted several transatlantic and European routes. Among the affected services was AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, which was diverted to Vienna. AI102 from New York to Delhi landed in Sharjah, while AI116 from New York to Mumbai was redirected to Jeddah. London-Delhi flight AI2018 had to land in Mumbai, and AI106 from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Vienna.

The airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is offering complimentary rescheduling or refunds to those affected. “Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations,” the airline added, noting that it is also providing accommodation where needed to minimise disruption.

Air India said its AI126 from Chicago to Delhi landed in Jeddah, and AI132 from London to Bengaluru had to be diverted to Sharjah. Flights AI2016 and AI104, both on the London/Washington-Delhi sector, were rerouted to Vienna, while AI190 from Toronto to Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt.

The disruption of Air India’s international flight services due to rising tensions in West Asia came just a day after the airline suffered one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history.

