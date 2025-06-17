Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India cancels Delhi-Dubai flight; 6th 787 Dreamliner cancelled today

Air India cancels Delhi-Dubai flight; 6th 787 Dreamliner cancelled today

Several Air India flights have faced cancellations and diversions over the past week following increased scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after the horrific crash last week in Ahmedabad

Air India
Air India posted a flight advisory on X saying, “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.” (Photo: Shutterstock)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Air India cancelled flight AI 915 from Delhi to Dubai, which used Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, leading to the cancellation of six flights using similar aircraft on Tuesday, NDTV reported.
 
Air India posted a flight advisory on X saying, “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.”  The cancelled services are AI 915 (Delhi-Dubai), AI 153 (Delhi-Vienna), AI 143 (Delhi-Paris), AI 159 (Ahmedabad-London), AI 133 (Bengaluru-London) and AI 170 (London-Amritsar). 
 
Several Air India flights have faced cancellations and diversions over the past week following increased scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after the horrific crash last week in Ahmedabad involving a similar aircraft.
 
Air India’s flight AI 171 en route from Ahmedabad to London, which left 241 dead out of 242 on board, crashed minutes after take off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The reason for the crash is yet to be investigated. 

Topics :Air Indiaahmedabad plane crashboeing dreamlinersBoeing

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

