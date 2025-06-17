Air India cancels Delhi-Dubai flight; 6th 787 Dreamliner cancelled today

Air India cancelled flight AI 915 from Delhi to Dubai, which used Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, leading to the cancellation of six flights using similar aircraft on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Air India posted a flight advisory on X saying, “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.” The cancelled services are AI 915 (Delhi-Dubai), AI 153 (Delhi-Vienna), AI 143 (Delhi-Paris), AI 159 (Ahmedabad-London), AI 133 (Bengaluru-London) and AI 170 (London-Amritsar).

Several Air India flights have faced cancellations and diversions over the past week following increased scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after the horrific crash last week in Ahmedabad involving a similar aircraft.