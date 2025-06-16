Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 'We don't want to continue': Air India pilot returns flight to Hong Kong

'We don't want to continue': Air India pilot returns flight to Hong Kong

The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the same as the one involved in the brutal crash that killed 241 people out of 242 on board in Ahmedabad

Air India
A user has posted a video on X in which the pilots of flight AI 315 are heard telling the Air Traffic Control that they don’t want to continue the journey due to a technical glitch | Representational Image
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Air India’s Hong Kong-Delhi flight AI 315 returned to Hong Kong International Airport on Monday morning after nearly 90 minutes of take-off, as the pilots did not want to continue the journey due to a technical glitch detected in the aircraft. "We don't want to continue further," the pilots can be heard telling the Hong Kong Air Traffic Control.
 
The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the same as the one involved in the devastating crash that killed 241 people out of 242 on board in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12.
 
A user has posted a video on X in which the pilots of flight AI 315 are heard telling the Air Traffic Control that they don’t want to continue the journey due to a technical glitch.
 
The pilot said: “Due to technical reasons, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong. Maybe, we will come back and land in Hong Kong once we sort out the problem. We don't want to continue further.”
 
Data from online tracker Flightradar24 showed that the flight took off at around 9:30 AM (IST) before circling back to the airport within 90 minutes.
 
Air India earlier said in a statement: “AI315 operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 16 June 2025 air-returned to Hong Kong shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The flight landed safely at Hong Kong and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution.”
 
It further stated that the airline is arranging alternative travel options for the passengers.
 
“Alternative arrangements have been planned to fly the passengers to their destination Delhi at the earliest. We are providing all necessary on-ground assistance to the passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption,” it added.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

