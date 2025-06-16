Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

The decision was part of the airline's "long-standing and pre-planned" strategy, said AAI officials

Air India
Air India has a cherished history in the region, connecting Imphal to major cities across the country, the officials added. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India has discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier at the Imphal International Airport from June 15, but the airline's low-cost subsidiary AI Express will continue services here, AAI officials said on Monday.

The decision was part of the airline's "long-standing and pre-planned" strategy, they said.

"It is part of a long-standing, pre-planned strategic decision by the airline, and is in no way related to any recent incident," one of the airport officials said.  Altogether, 241 people on board Air India's London-bound AI 171 flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

"The move is part of a broader strategic realignment by the Tata Group, which owns the airline. Air India Express, the group's low-cost subsidiary, will continue its operations at Imphal, signalling a shift in service model but ensuring continued air connectivity," said another official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) here.

The Air India authorities could not be contacted for comment. 

Air India has a cherished history in the region, connecting Imphal to major cities across the country, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers following heavy rain in Mumbai

Uttarakhand helicopter crash: MoCA halts all operations till Monday

Premium

Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Premium

Aviation insurance premiums may see up to 10% spike post Air India crash

Topics :Air Indiaair india expressImphal

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story